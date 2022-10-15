NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 269.6% from the September 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 15,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,363. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.