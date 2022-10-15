Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,500 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 2,297,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,052.5 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.46.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

About Nexteer Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.