Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Lowered to 52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 70.00 to 52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NHYDY. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.66. 106,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,732. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

About Norsk Hydro ASA

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

