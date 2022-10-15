Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTD. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 18.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 222,525 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,304,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 78,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

NYSE:NSTD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,559. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.