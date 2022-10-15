Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $47,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $37.25 on Friday, hitting $464.19. 1,643,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.