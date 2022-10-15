NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW) Short Interest Up 281.4% in September

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 281.4% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NorthView Acquisition Trading Down 43.2 %

NorthView Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,912. NorthView Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of NorthView Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVACW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in NorthView Acquisition by 282.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

