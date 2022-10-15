Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 71.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

