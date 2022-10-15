NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Trading Down 7.5%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 27,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 32,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

NovelStem International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

