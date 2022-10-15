Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 257.8% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NAN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 77,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,395. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Further Reading
