Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.61. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.