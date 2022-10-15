OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $277,877.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

