OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OncoSec Medical Stock Up 3.3 %

ONCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,239. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

