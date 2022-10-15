Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ooma Stock Performance

NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Get Ooma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 23.5% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,559,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,335 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 96.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 156,443 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 10.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,409,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,049 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.