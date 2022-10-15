Optas LLC Buys 1,058 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,584,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,891,462. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

