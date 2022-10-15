Optas LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $60,695,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $54,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.80. 980,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,814. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

