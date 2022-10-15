Optas LLC Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Optas LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. 7,466,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,883. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

