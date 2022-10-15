Optas LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 79,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 109.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 82.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,087,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,157. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

