Optas LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

General Electric stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.57. 5,674,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

