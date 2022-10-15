Optas LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.22. 5,738,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

