Optimism (OP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.62 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $149.43 million and approximately $36.62 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
