OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Down 20.4% in September

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,200 shares of company stock worth $263,538. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,320. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

