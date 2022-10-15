Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Price Performance

OIG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,074. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orbital Infrastructure Group

Orbital Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:OIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.91 million for the quarter. Orbital Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 75.56% and a negative net margin of 43.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 803,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 612,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 547,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Infrastructure Group

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

