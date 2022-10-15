Orbs (ORBS) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $92.07 million and approximately $654,943.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.66 or 0.27382841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.