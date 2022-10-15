Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

OGN stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 2,336,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,248. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

