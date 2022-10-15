Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $6.54 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. 7,813,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,209,670. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

