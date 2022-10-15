Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. 25,410,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,649,812. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

