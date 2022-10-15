Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.50. 454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.