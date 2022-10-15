OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Trading Down 10%

Shares of OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 6,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of OverActive Media from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

