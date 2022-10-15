Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

