Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Up 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.34. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,451 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.