Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) & Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Financial Analysis

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akso Health Group and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $1.75 million 19.01 -$34.83 million N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.85 -$91.15 million N/A N/A

Akso Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies N/A -31.38% -12.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Akso Health Group and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akso Health Group and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagaya Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.39%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Akso Health Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 12.8, indicating that its share price is 1,180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akso Health Group beats Pagaya Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

