Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palfinger from €36.00 ($36.73) to €38.00 ($38.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS PLFRY traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Palfinger has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.
Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.
