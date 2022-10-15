Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,560,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 15,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,459 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PK. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,056. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

