PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 9.8% This Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $767,393.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

