Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

