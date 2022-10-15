Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 366 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.34.

FIS opened at $76.14 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.