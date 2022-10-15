Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $697,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 530,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 279,218 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,544,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 203,875 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

