Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $876,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,932 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

