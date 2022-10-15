Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

RPM International Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE RPM opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $6,568,290. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

