Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $5,814,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.7 %

PJAN opened at $29.43 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

