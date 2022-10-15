Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 5,084 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,730,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,977,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $182.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

