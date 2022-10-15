Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 884 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 867,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $47.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

