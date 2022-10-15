Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DBEF opened at $33.99 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.