PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$6.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.70. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.73-$6.73 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $234.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,579,000 after purchasing an additional 361,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,255.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

