Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down to $24.09

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $22.67. Phreesia shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 1,642 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Phreesia Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $107,738. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 31.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after buying an additional 523,740 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Phreesia by 36.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

