Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,200 shares, an increase of 261.7% from the September 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 45,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.63.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.