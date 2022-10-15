Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.97 million and approximately $155,830.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00268695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00094199 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00065142 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,260,667 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

