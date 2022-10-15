Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as low as C$12.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 28,720 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.01. The firm has a market cap of C$399.96 million and a PE ratio of 16.14.

Pizza Pizza Royalty ( TSE:PZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.49 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.06%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

