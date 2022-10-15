Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.12% of Premier Financial worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 995.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of PFC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 57,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $976.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 32.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

