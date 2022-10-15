Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

GENY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $65.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

