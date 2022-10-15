Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
GENY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $65.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.
Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.